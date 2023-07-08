The Golden State Warriors missed something when they were eliminated by the Lakers in the playoffs. It was a massive blow for a legendary group of veterans with names like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Head coach Steve Kerr knew it immediately.

“To be fair, I think this team ultimately maxed out. We were barely in the playoff picture most of this year. This is not a championship team. We did a pretty good job of finding something here over the last month. We came close to recapturing what we had, but we didn’t quite get there. We didn’t feel like a championship team all year, but we had the guts and the fortitude to believe.”

Looking into the 2023-2024 season in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors are making big moves. A blockbuster trade to get Chris Paul, a contract extension for Draymond Green and now a massive splash in free agency.

Dario Saric is new player of the Golden State Warriors

Dario Saric will sign a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors. The Serbian played four seasons with the Phoenix Suns (2019-2023) before he was traded on February to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As a consequence, this move will give enormous depth to the Warriors. Steve Kerr already has a starting lineup which includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Meanwhile, when looking at the bench, Dario Saric is an amazing option alongside Chris Paul. A massive luxury.

After the first days of free agency, Saric was probably the biggest name remaining in the NBA and had multiple offers. Now, he joins a favorite to win the Western Conference.