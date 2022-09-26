The Golden State Warriors want to keep their championship-winning core together for the long run. However, that may not be possible.

While not the flashiest or more spectacular player on the team, Draymond Green has played a significant role in the Golden State Warriors dynasty. He's been their floor general and their defensive anchor since Steve Kerr made him a starter.

He may not steal all the headlines, but Green is one of the most intelligent players in the world. His playmaking takes a lot of pressure off Stephen Curry's shoulders, and he's one of the few who can efficiently guard one through five.

That's why Draymond Green believes he should get a max contract extension right now. Nonetheless, the Warriors have no intention of giving him such a deal at the moment, and that could be a major issue going forward.

NBA News: Draymond Green Says An Extension Is Unlikely Right Now

"At this point, you know, whether I'd like to or not – I don't think it will happen," Green told NBC Sports Bay Area. "I'm just focused on this season and being as great as I can be – and as I know I'm capable of being. And winning another championship and reaching my individual goals that I have as well."

"Some people are motivated by contract years, and some people are nervous and struggle during contract years. I think it's all based on the player. For me personally ... anytime it's a contract year is motivation. And that's kind of how I approach it and how I view it. And it's always been the way I've viewed it," Green added.

Will Green Force His Way Out Of The Warriors?

A couple of months ago, the news broke of Green's desire to sign an extension. Moreover, reports stated that the former Defensive Player of the Year would even consider leaving the team if they don't grant his wish:

(Via The Athletic)

"While his desire is to remain with the Warriors, Green is said to be willing to explore his outside options to get the kind of contract he wants. That’s a risk Warriors’ management appears willing to take. Green playing this season with a chip on his shoulder, motivated by proving to the league he deserves a max contact, could have a positive on-court impact."

The Warriors don't want to enter the season carrying this narrative, especially considering they also need to work out extensions with Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. Hopefully, they'll find a way to keep the band together.