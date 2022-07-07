Kevin Durant left the Brooklyn Nets in shambles by requesting a trade all of a sudden. He was supposed to lead the team to an NBA championship and still has four years left in his contract, so it was a bit of a shocker.

Needless to say, fans and media alike started firing shots at Durant again. They're calling him out for running away and bailing on the Nets, which is pretty similar to what he did when he joined the Warriors.

That's why his former teammate Draymond Green decided enough was enough. He took to his podcast to explain why people shouldn't criticize KD for making a career choice and shared an interesting analogy.

NBA News: Draymond Green Defends Kevin Durant For Wanting To Switch Teams Again

(via The Draymond Green Podcast)

"The whole narrative starts 'KD is running from this', 'it gets hard, so he doesn't stay', and blah blah blah. I sat there and asked myself, 'if KD did indeed request a trade, is that KD saying partially, I made a mistake?'

I answered the question for myself because obviously I am not going to ask Kevin that. I answered it for myself and I said 'possibly yes, possibly no.' But regardless, why does it matter? If Kevin Durant says I don't want to be here anymore and go somewhere else, why does that make him weak? Why does that mean he's running from something? I don't understand that. Players are in control of their situation. Players are in control of their destiny. That's the next step in his career.

If a guy leaves Google to go to Apple after 3 or 4 years. Then they leave Apple after two years to go to Tesla and then they leave Tesla after 4 years to go to Docusign. No one is going to say that person ran. Every person is going to say they did the best for their career and livelihoods. But us, as athletes, it's never viewed that way and it's baffling to me."

Put that way, Green is 100% right. But it's not like the average worker makes $40 million a year, was paid to sit and rehab a full year, and was given the keys to the company before bailing out. If that were to be the case, the company would also be livid at said worker.

At the end of the day, no one can deny that KD is one of the greatest players in NBA history. That's just a fact, and it's not up for debate. But as great as he is, there's nothing he can do to turn the narrative in his favor ever again.