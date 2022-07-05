The Kevin Durant sweepstakes could go a long way, as at least half of the league will look to make a run at him. Here, we discuss the only realistic trade offers the Brooklyn Nets could consider.

Kevin Durant has shaken the National Basketball Association to its very core again. His decision to request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets will have a massive impact in the league for years to come, and not just on the court.

This is the first time that such a big-name player could be traded with four+ years left in his contract. Needless to say, that means that the Nets should fetch an unprecedented return of assets for his services.

Also, the Houston Rockets basically control the Nets' next five drafts, so it's not like tanking is an option. Therefore, they need to get players that could help them win now. With that in mind, let's take a look at the only four teams that could actually make a realistic offer for Durant.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Only Possible Destinations For Kevin Durant

4. Miami Heat

Trade Offer: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, 3 First-Round Picks, 2 Pick Swaps

Durant would reportedly welcome a move to the Miami Heat, which is unsurprising considering they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season. The Nets can't trade for Bam Adebayo because he's on the same type of contract as Ben Simmons.

With Jimmy Butler also off the table, the Heat would have to offer at least three first-round picks and Tyler Herro for the Nets to even consider this offer. That plus another sharpshooter in Duncan Robinson.

3. Golden State Warriors

Trade Offer: James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, 2023 First-Round Pick

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors already faced plenty of criticism for their marriage in 2016, so why not run it back? It worked out pretty well for both parties as they made three straight NBA Finals and won a couple of championships.

Also, the Dubs can offer a combination of young assets, draft picks, and win-now players that could set the Nets up for the future. Let's not forget that Ben Simmons is still quite young and they should also land solid role players in any Kyrie Irving trade.

2. Toronto Raptors

Trade Offer: OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, 2023 First-Round Pick, 1 Pick Swap

Masai Ujiri is cold-blooded. He didn't hesitate to trade arguably the greatest player in Toronto Raptors history for a one-year rental on Kawhi Leonard, and history proved him right as they went on to win their first championship ever. So, why not do it again?

Ujiri is always looking to make aggressive moves and the Raptors have enough assets to pull the trigger. They could even move Scottie Barnes instead of OG Anunoby if that's what it takes for the Nets to accept this deal.

1. Phoenix Suns

Trade Offer: Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, 2 First-Round Picks, 2 Pick Swaps

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly Kevin Durant's preferred destination, and the fact that they won the most games last season must be just a big coincidence. All jokes aside, the Suns are in a prime position to land him as they could make the stronger push for him.

Deandre Ayton is a walking double-double, a former first-overall pick, and a two-way stud at 23 years old. Mikal Bridges can be a generational defender. Add a couple of first-rounders and pick swaps and this should be a no-brainer for the Nets.