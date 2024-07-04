England and Switzerland face off in a high-stakes Euro 2024 quarterfinal. England, with Bellingham leading the charge. Meanwhile, undefeated Switzerland aims to continue their impressive run and upset the English.

England and Switzerland kick off an electrifying Euro 2024 quarter-final after the English beat Slovakia on the one hand, and the Swiss also managed to beat Italy on the other.

Bellingham‘s England have simmered their transit throughout the Group Stage and the round of 16 to make a place in the next phases of the tournament.

The journey has not been easy at all, only eight teams have managed to be three games away from lifting the trophy, a goal that remains the same for each of those who make up these Euro 2024 Quarterfinals.

England probable lineups

Despite finishing top of Group C, England have raised concerns among their fans and analysts due to their inconsistent play. In the round of 16 they beat Slovakia in extremis with a saving goal from Bellingham to force extra time.

England possible lineup: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Konsa, Shaw, Mainoo, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Foden, Kane.

Switzerland probable lineups

uben Vargas of Switzerland celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Switzerland and Italy. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

In Switzerland, expectations are very high after seeing how their team plays and they have not yet lost a game since they started the European Championship.

Switzerland possible lineup: Sommer, Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer, Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.