Why is Adrien Rabiot not playing for France vs Portugal in Euro 2024 quarter-finals?

France entered UEFA Euro 2024 as one of the top contenders for the title and has consistently proven their strength throughout the tournament. Now, they face a tough test against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to secure a spot in the semifinals, but they will have to do it without Adrien Rabiot.

Didier Deschamps‘ squad qualified second in their group, behind Austria, in what was arguably the toughest group of the tournament, which included the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, and France.

In the Round of 16, Les Bleus faced a formidable Belgium side in a closely contested match. France emerged victorious thanks to an own goal by Jan Vertonghen just five minutes before the end. Now, they must take on CR7 and his team without their crucial midfield player, Adrien Rabiot.

Adrien Rabiot out of quarter-final match against Portugal

Adrien Rabiot will not be able to play in the quarterfinal against Portugal due to accumulating two yellow cards in the tournament, resulting in a one-match suspension.

The former Paris Saint–Germain player received his first yellow card in the final group stage match against Poland and his second in the Round of 16 match against Belgium for a foul on Jeremy Doku.

To fill the void left by Rabiot’s absence, Didier Deschamps is expected to rely on Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who could step in and play a pivotal role against Portugal.