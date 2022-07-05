Since he requested a trade out of Brooklyn last week, the future of Kevin Durant has become the biggest talking point in the NBA community. The Miami Heat were mentioned as a possible landing spot, and they could have the best trade package for the Nets.

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic took the NBA world by surprise. Just a few days after Kyrie Irving opted into his player option, the renowned NBA Insider reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

Since then, the Nets star has stolen all the headlines even when other teams continue to make important moves ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. KD, however, has no leverage in this situation, so the team will probably take its time before parting ways with him.

But in the meantime, GMs have already gotten to work to figure out how to get him out of Brooklyn. The Suns and the Heat are believed to be Durant's favorite landing spots, but an NBA executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com that Miami would have the best offer to acquire him.

Rumor: Heat could offer the best possible deal the Nets can get for Kevin Durant

Durant reportedly prefers Phoenix over any other team, including Miami, but where he goes next it's not entirely up to him. He has four more years under contract, so the Nets will decide what's best for them. Fortunately, the Heat — the other team reportedly on KD's wish list — would offer the best possible trade package in return. It would include Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and Tyler Herro.

(Via Heavy.com)

“I think Lowry is the one to go if Miami moves forward on it,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com.“...If Lowry is in the deal, Miami could be in the best position to make a KD trade happen. You’re not going to give up Bam, and the Nets do not want Butler with his age (32) and his contract (Butler is just entering a four-year, $140 million extension with the Heat). So, you can do Lowry and the guys they were going to give for James Harden, (Duncan) Robinson and Tyler Herro, and I am not sure the Nets are going to get a better deal than that.”

Either way, the Nets know the ball is in their court and, therefore, they are in no hurry to get a deal done. They'll rather sit and wait for the right offer to come their way. After all, they're not the ones who want to part with Durant.