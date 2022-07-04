Even though he didn't leave the team on the best terms, the Golden State Warriors are open to bringing Kevin Durant back to the Bay area, and here's how they could get it done.

Debating Kevin Durant's talents or impact on the court is futile and unfair. He's one of the most talented players in NBA history, perhaps the greatest pure scorer ever, and his unique combination of size, handles, and shooting is unprecedented.

But as great and talented as he is, his legacy has been up for debate since he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016. He was joining forces with a team that was fresh off a 73-win season, and some put an asterisk next to his two titles.

Durant had a chance to redeem himself and prove his doubters wrong. But after three years with the Brooklyn Nets — one in which he didn't even play due to injury — he's once again looking to switch teams.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Offer The Best Package For Kevin Durant

Unsurprisingly, at least half of the league has reached out to the Nets in an attempt to trade for him. Nonetheless, NBA insider Marc Spears states that no one could beat an offer from the Warriors:

"Spears noted the Warriors "could" potentially offer the best package for both sides, with a deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman," wrote Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

The Warriors' Title Ran Durant Off Brooklyn, Says Woj

Ironically, the narrative after the Dubs' title may have forced Durant to pursue a trade again. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was just too much to handle for him and he knew he had to leave Brooklyn:

"I think it exasperated Kevin Durant’s frustration," Wojnarowski said. "I think it’s the narrative that surrounded him that he dealt with in the aftermath of him leaving Golden State and then going on to win a title without him, contrasted with what has gone on in Brooklyn in these last three years."

People dissed Stephen Curry for not winning a Finals MVP when Durant was in town. But he and the Warriors once again proved that they didn't need him to win a ring. He was just a luxury commodity for them to be even better, not a neccessary asset to get the work done.