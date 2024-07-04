Canada’s American manager, Jesse Marsch, expressed his thoughts about the USMNT in a press conference prior to his team’s Copa America quarterfinal match against Venezuela.

Everyone has given their opinion on the state of the USMNT and their frustrating participation in the Copa America. There was just one voice left to take a jab at the USSF and Gregg Berhalter, and that’s Jesse Marsch.

Jesse Marsch is currently riding a wave of success, albeit by his own low standards, having reached the quarterfinals of the Copa America with a record of 1 win, 1 draw, and 1 loss, and scoring only 1 goal. When considering both the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America, Canada has managed just 3 goals in 6 major international tournament matches.

Marsch, whose team defeated Peru 1-0, will hope to continue their good fortune against Venezuela, who topped Group B by winning all three of their group games, conceding only 1 goal. Despite all this, Jesse Marsch found the opportunity to share his thoughts on the ailing USMNT program.

Jesse Marsch on USMNT

“I would love to say I’m just focused on what we’re doing here in Canada, but obviously, I’m paying attention, as always, to the US men’s national team, and like you, I’m sad. I’m disappointed by the performances, by the lack of discipline. There are a lot of things that I think we’ve tried to embody about the game in the US, and we’ve always believed in this group of players,” Marsch stated in a press conference.

“Because I’m not there every day, I don’t have my finger on the pulse of exactly what’s going on, but certainly, it’s not what we had expected before this tournament. Somehow, they’ve got to come up with solutions,” the former Leeds United boss concluded.

Canada takes on Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinals on July 5th in Arlington, Texas.