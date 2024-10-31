NBA News: Jaylen Brown sends clear message to Celtics teammates after loss to Pacers

The Boston Celtics faced their first loss of the NBA season against the Indiana Pacers, prompting Jaylen Brown to share a candid reflection regarding his teammates on the game’s deciding factor.

The Boston Celtics opened the 2024-25 NBA season with a flawless record, winning their first four games. However, their streak ended on Wednesday with a hard-fought 135-132 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers. After the game, Jaylen Brown offered an introspective analysis, delivering a candid message to his teammates.

“Felt like we had a lot of good looks tonight. We didn’t really shoot the ball. It was just our energy we just, lackluster,” Brown began during the postgame press conference. Surprising many, he took personal responsibility for the team’s struggles, saying, “A lot of that was on me.”

Brown went on to set high standards for himself, expressing a determination to improve: “I gotta be better for my guys,” he emphasized, speaking about his role among the Celtics. “Just converting at the rim, simple stuff, making open shots.”

The forward also highlighted the contributions from the bench, crediting them for stepping up when the starters fell short. “That second group, they battled back. They helped us get back into the game in the fourth quarter,” said Brown, singling out Payton Pritchard and Neemias Queta for their efforts. “Payton, Neemy—Neemy played great. He was awesome tonight and gave us a chance.”

Brown holds himself to high standards

While Jaylen Brown expressed disappointment in his own play, his performance was far from lackluster. He contributed 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists —numbers close to his season average—making him Boston’s second-best scorer behind Jayson Tatum , who led with 37 points.

What’s next for the Celtics?

Following their first loss of the season, the Celtics will have an opportunity to rebound with back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center, beginning Friday. The Hornets are off to a modest 2-2 start, giving Boston a favorable chance to get back to form and continue their winning momentum.