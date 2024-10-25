NBA News: Celtics star Jayson Tatum makes something clear about MVP award pursuit

The Boston Celtics are off to a strong start in their title defense, notching two straight wins. Last year, it was Jaylen Brown who claimed NBA Finals MVP honors, and Jayson Tatum has now shared his perspective on chasing this prestigious award for the 2024-25 season.

After the Celtics’ commanding win over the Washington Wizards, in which Tatum delivered a stellar 25-point performance, he discussed his MVP goals during the post-game press conference, as reported by Celtics on CLNS via X (formerly Twitter).

“As a kid, you set a lot of goals for yourself,” Tatum said. “And I’ve been very fortunate to check off a lot of boxes of things that I want to accomplish. Saying that [winning] MVP is important to me is not taking away from the success of our team. Every guy that has ever won MVP has been on a championship-contending team.”

He continued, “If you’re an MVP, you’re dominating, you’re efficient, you’re playing the right way and you’re impacting winning. So you can do both. Championship is the most important, but being the best version of yourself along the way is important as well.”

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 17: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds up the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award after Boston’s 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks. Elsa/Getty Images

Tatum’s MVP-level play shines

Although the NBA season is still in its early stages, Tatum’s form has already shown MVP potential, and the Celtics’ strong performance further reinforces their contender status.

Tatum’s season opener against the New York Knicks showcased his skills with 37 points and 10 assists, marking his first double-double of the season. Against the Wizards, he followed up with another double-double, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Tatum reflects on Brown’s Finals MVP award

After the Celtics clinched their 18th Larry O’Brien trophy by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the Finals, many expected Tatum to secure the Finals MVP award. However, his teammate Jaylen Brown was ultimately awarded the honor.

In comments to Jared Greenberg (via ClutchPoints on X), Tatum expressed his satisfaction with the outcome. “It just wasn’t my time… Steph Curry has 4 rings and only 1 Finals MVP. Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird didn’t win Finals MVP every time,” Tatum noted. “For me, I was happy for [Jaylen Brown]… I know that I’m going to win Finals MVP one day.”

