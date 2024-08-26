NBA News: Former Lakers key player reveals how LeBron James influenced his game

It’s no surprise that LeBron James stands out as one of the most important players in the NBA. His impact extends beyond his gameplay, records, and achievements to the influence he has had on several of his former teammates, particularly those he shared a locker room with at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Often, players feel they’ve fulfilled a dream when they make it to the world’s premier basketball league. However, this goal is further realized when they have the opportunity to share the court with some of the greatest players in basketball history.

King LeBron is one of those players who, beyond earning admiration from opponents, has also deeply impacted his teammates. Throughout his career, and with the wealth of experience he has accumulated over the years, he has become a remarkable mentor for anyone who has shared a locker room with him.

As the twilight of his career approaches, James has committed to leading the Los Angeles Lakers as far as possible. This year, he will have the historic opportunity to share the court with his son, Bronny James, marking a groundbreaking moment in NBA history.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James and his influence on teammates

James has been a major influence for every player who has shared a locker room with him. Whether with the Cavaliers, Heat, or now with the Lakers, LeBron has brought invaluable experience and wisdom to his teams.

One of his former teammates in Los Angeles, Alex Caruso, spoke about the significance of having shared the court with LeBron James and how it influenced the improvement of his own game.

In an interview with HoopsRumors, the current Oklahoma City Thunder player stated: “Coming from someone of that stature, someone who is that smart and skilled and the face of the NBA, and arguably the greatest of all time, that means a lot. It gave me the confidence in myself to believe that what I was doing was right. It helped me believe that what I was good at could contribute and be a deciding factor in NBA games. All I ever wanted was to be out there at the end of the game and have a chance to win.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers after their win against the Denver Nuggets in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Caruso’s championship ring with LeBron

In 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned NBA champions once again. LeBron James was unanimously named the NBA Finals MVP for leading the Lakers to victory, defeating the Miami Heat 4-2 in the series.

Interestingly, Alex Caruso emerged as one of the standout players of that tournament, delivering exceptional performances, especially in the playoffs. Known as ‘Carushow,’ he earned his first NBA championship ring.