Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest injury update for the Bucks' star

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a tough streak, winning only 2 of their last 5 NBA games, disappointing fans eyeing the playoffs. Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed 4 games due to injury. Here is the latest on his status.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks stands on the court during a break in the fourth quarter of the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesGiannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks stands on the court during a break in the fourth quarter of the championship game of the Emirates NBA Cup.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a rough patch, winning just two of their last five games and slipping to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. A significant factor in their struggles has been the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo. While having one of the NBA‘s premier players provides a competitive edge, it also creates a heavy reliance on his presence and elite performance. Here is the latest update on Giannis’ injury and what it means for the Bucks moving forward.

Right now, Tuesday, December 31, Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable to play in the game against the Indiana Pacers so he could accumulate his 6th game without playing because of the injury. The Bucks have lost 3 of the last 5 games against the Indiana Pacers and Antetokounmpo’s absence could make the gap between these two teams even wider.

Having one of the NBA’s best players undoubtedly has its perks, most notably making a team significantly more competitive. Giannis Antetokounmpo elevates his teammates and their game, a fact that is hard to dispute. However, the downside of relying on a superstar is the dependency that comes with it. It is nearly impossible not to rely heavily on a player averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6 assists this season.

Advertisement

The Bucks have turned to Bobby Portis to help shoulder the burden in Giannis’ absence. While Portis is a reliable contributor and fan favorite, his recent output, 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in the last game, underscores the challenge of replacing a generational talent. Despite his best efforts, the gap between Portis’ solid performances and Giannis’ dominance highlights just how much the Bucks rely on their superstar to stay competitive.

bobby-portis

Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis (R) controls the ball during NBA, Basketball Herren, USA regular season game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, the United States, on March 24, 2024.

Advertisement

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo completely ruled out for the game against the Pacers?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has not been completely ruled out for the game against the Indiana Pacers, as he participated in the team’s practice on Monday, December 30. However, rushing him back comes with significant risk. If Giannis were to aggravate his injury and miss additional games, it could prove costly for the Bucks, especially with the critical final stretch of the season approaching. A prolonged absence during this phase could have definitive consequences for the team’s postseason aspirations.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out NBA for not playing on Christmas Day

see also

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out NBA for not playing on Christmas Day

Bobby Portis has stepped up in recent games, increasing his averages to an impressive 21.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. His elevated play not only earns him more minutes now but will also be crucial once Giannis Antetokounmpo returns. Championship-caliber teams thrive on having a strong bench that can make meaningful contributions, and Portis’ performance is a promising sign for the Bucks’ title aspirations.

Advertisement
daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart, Georgia learn negative news about Notre Dame star ahead of Sugar Bowl
College Football

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart, Georgia learn negative news about Notre Dame star ahead of Sugar Bowl

15 NFL icons who shined without a Super Bowl championship
NFL

15 NFL icons who shined without a Super Bowl championship

NCAAB News: Projected top pick Dylan Harper makes Rutgers history
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Projected top pick Dylan Harper makes Rutgers history

Three Dodgers teammates of Shohei Ohtani puzzled by MLB's planned new rule
MLB

Three Dodgers teammates of Shohei Ohtani puzzled by MLB's planned new rule

Better Collective Logo