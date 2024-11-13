NBA News: San Antonio Spurs provide major update on Gregg Popovich's health

Gregg Popovich, the legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach, experienced a health issue in early November that sidelined him from recent NBA games. The Spurs have now shared significant details regarding his condition, reassuring fans and the basketball community.

On November 2, just hours before the San Antonio Spurs faced the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gregg Popovich suffered a health setback that forced him to miss several games during the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and assistant coach Mitch Johnson stepped in as interim head coach during Popovich’s absence. On Wednesday, the Spurs released a statement addressing the situation.

“The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Head Coach Gregg Popovich has suffered a mild stroke. The episode occurred on Nov. 2 at the Frost Bank Center,” read the official message shared on the team’s social media channels.

The update also included positive news: “Popovich, who has already started a rehabilitation program, is expected to make a full recovery.” However, the organization remains cautious regarding his return. “At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined,” the statement added.

The statement concluded with a heartfelt message to fans, media, and the NBA community: “During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family.”

Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks to Victor Wembanyama #1 during the second half while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Spurs prioritize Popovich’s recovery

The San Antonio Spurs have made it clear that their priority is ensuring Popovich’s complete recovery. At 75 years old, the Hall of Fame coach is being given as much time as he needs to regain his full health before returning to the bench.

In the meantime, Mitch Johnson has assumed coaching duties, leading the Spurs to a 3-3 record over the past six games. Johnson has earned praise from team leaders, including Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul, for his work in Popovich’s absence.

Spurs face new challenges

As they navigate an up-and-down season, the Spurs are focused on building momentum. They aim to secure back-to-back wins as they host the Washington Wizards at the AT&T Center on Wednesday night.

The team will then make its NBA Cup debut on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the Western Conference’s strongest teams. This matchup will serve as a key benchmark for the Spurs’ current level and aspirations in a competitive season.