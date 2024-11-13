Charles Barkley issues clear warning to Lakers star LeBron James about his NBA future

Charles Barkley has voiced his concern for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James by issuing a stern warning about his NBA future.

Former NBA player Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on the future of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. While acknowledging the player’s talent and longevity, Barkley cautioned against prolonging a career beyond its natural peak.

Known for his honesty, Barkley reflected on his own experience and that of other legendary players who extended their careers past their prime. In a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, he issued a warning to LeBron James about retirement.

“I hope he retires soon, because I hated the way I retired, because I sucked… It ends badly for every jock. Your ego says you can still do it,” Charles Barkley said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also recounted his own struggles during his final years in the league: “I remember telling myself my last two years, ‘OK, I’m going to get myself in great shape this summer. I’m going to have a good year, then I’m going to retire.’ Then I figured out, playing against air, everybody’s good against air, but when that 25-year-old is looking at you licking his lips, you’re like, ‘Oh, (expletive)!'”

Advertisement

Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

Advertisement

Lessons from legends: Ewing and Jordan

Barkley referenced Patrick Ewing and Michael Jordan as examples of players whose careers didn’t end ideally: “I hope he retires while he can still play, because I’ve been there myself. I’ve seen Patrick Ewing on his last leg. I saw Michael Jordan playing with the Wizards. I was like, ‘That’s the greatest player I’ve ever played against. I don’t want to see him doing that with the Wizards. I don’t want to see any great player when they’ve passed their prime.’”

Advertisement

see also Bronny James’ teammate in the NBA G League gets brutally honest after LeBron’s son’s weak debut

The importance of retiring at the Top

The former Sixers star emphasized the importance of leaving the game before performance declines and an athlete’s image suffers. While LeBron James has demonstrated an incredible ability to remain at peak physical condition, time eventually catches up with every player.

A personal decision for LeBron

Ultimately, the decision of when to retire is a deeply personal one. However, Barkley’s words provide a unique perspective and thoughtful advice for one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Advertisement