Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Houston Rockets player aiming to emulate Jimmy Butler’s play style with the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler’s impact on the NBA, particularly with the Miami Heat, continues to capture the attention of both fans and players around the league. His performances have inspired many, including a rising star from the Houston Rockets.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireMiami Heat forward Jimmy Butler

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Jimmy Butler is gearing up for what could be a defining season, determined to lead the Miami Heat after missing crucial playoff games against the Boston Celtics last season due to injuries. His relentless drive hasn’t gone unnoticed, as even other players across the league are watching closely. Among them is the Houston Rockets’ Amen Thompson.

The 21-year-old small forward is taking his first steps in the NBA with the Rockets and has been keen to absorb any knowledge that can elevate his game. Over the summer, Thompson spent time studying video footage of players he admires, including Jimmy Butler.

In an interview with Locked On Rockets, Amen shared his approach to improving his game. “I watched a couple players: a lot of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), Ja Morant, some Jimmy Butler stuff. So just players I see similarities in my game with, those are people I really watched,” he said.

Advertisement

Amen Thompson’s path to growth

With the commitment Amen is showing, there’s little doubt that his game will continue to evolve in the next few years. In his rookie season with the Houston Rockets, Thompson played 62 games, posting averages of 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Amen Thompson #1 poses for a portrait during Houston Rockets Media Day at Toyota Center on September 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Amen Thompson #1 poses for a portrait during Houston Rockets Media Day at Toyota Center on September 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Advertisement

Houston Rockets’ upcoming schedule

The Houston Rockets didn’t get off to the ideal start in the preseason, falling 122-113 in their debut against the Utah Jazz. However, they bounced back on Thursday with a hard-fought 122-113 overtime victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

NBA News: Heat star Jimmy Butler reflects on the devastating moment basketball no longer mattered

see also

NBA News: Heat star Jimmy Butler reflects on the devastating moment basketball no longer mattered

The Rockets will now look to build on that momentum next Tuesday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by their final preseason matchup against the San Antonio Spurs two days later. Houston will tip off the regular NBA season at home on Wednesday, October 23, against the Charlotte Hornets at the Toyota Center.

Advertisement
alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

WNBA Playoff semifinals set Viewership records despite Caitlin Clark's absence
Sports

WNBA Playoff semifinals set Viewership records despite Caitlin Clark's absence

NFL News: Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis sends strong message on confrontation with Steelers' George Pickens
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis sends strong message on confrontation with Steelers' George Pickens

NBA News: LeBron James humbled by hard lesson, reveals Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James humbled by hard lesson, reveals Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton

Colts: Anthony Richardson gives major update on his oblique injury
NFL

Colts: Anthony Richardson gives major update on his oblique injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo