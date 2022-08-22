Jayson Tatum has had some time to process losing in the NBA Finals. Here, he shares what it felt like and how 'miserable' he was for the next couple of days.

Some of the greatest players in NBA history could never win a championship. A handful of them didn't even get the chance to do it, while others were so close to glory once and then could never go back to the NBA Finals.

Hopefully, that won't be the case with Jayson Tatum. Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the ultimate stage last season, yet they fell short and couldn't handle Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors.

And even though he still has the best years of his career ahead of him, Tatum was heartbroken after being so close to the ultimate goal. In fact, he didn't even want to talk to anybody.

NBA News: Jayson Tatum Says He Was 'Miserable' After Losing NBA Finals

"Those 3-4 days after, I was miserable... It took some time to kind of get out of that funk, and kind of enjoy my life, enjoy being around my son and my family, "Tatum said in an interview with Taylor Rooks.

"It's just tough," Tatum added. "I feel like sometimes I come off so laid back, that I don't know if people understand how much I invest in this game. How much I care, how hard I work... It was just so tough because I literally gave everything that I had. To feel like I ran out, like I didn't have anything left to give, and we were so close... I didn't want to talk, I didn't want to go anywhere. I was just in my house for 3-4 days straight."

The fans may not believe it, but the players actually care. It's not just about the money. They know they're legacy is on the line, they know that they could be a part of history if they win the whole thing. But rest assured, this won't be the last time we see Tatum in the NBA Finals.