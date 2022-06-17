The season came to an end in the most painful way for the Boston Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shortly after the defeat, Jayson Tatum mentioned what they must improve on for next year.

The dream is over for the Boston Celtics. On Thursday, Ime Udoka's men couldn't stop Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors from winning their fourth NBA championship in the last eight years.

It was a heartbreaking ending for the Celtics, who made the Finals against all odds after a complicated start to the regular season. Boston struggled to string good results together at first, but a fantastic comeback saw it finish just two wins away from the title.

While it's safe to say the Celtics can take a lot of positives from this season, all they feel right now is pain, and it will probably take time before they can see the bright side of this campaign. For Jayson Tatum, it didn't take long to address what they must improve on for next season.

Jayson Tatum explains what Celtics need to improve on

“I just keep saying – it hurts,” Jayson Tatum said postgame. “Being with this group, the things we’ve overcome throughout the season to get to this point. Just knowing how bad we wanted it and coming up short. It’s a terrible feeling.

“Just a level of poise at times throughout this series and the previous series, myself included. Taking care of the ball, things like that. But it’s easy to look back and say all the things we could’ve done better. We tried.”

The Celtics may have gone further than predicted, though it's hard to be satisfied with the ride when you got so close to the promised land. But time heals all wounds, and hopefully, the Celtics can learn from this to have a better ending in the future.