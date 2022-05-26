Even though he was selected to the league's All-NBA First Team, Jayson Tatum thinks there's something really wrong with the system. Check out what he said about that.

Every year, fans and players complain about the All-NBA selections. Most feel like it should be the players who get to vote, as those selections have huge financial implications on their contracts, as it happened to Jayson Tatum.

Tatum missed on $32.6 million for not making the All-NBA team last season. That happens way too often, and it's not fair that some members of the media get to make such a big impact on a player's finances.

That's why Tatum believes the league should take a look at its voting system. If anything, it doesn't make any sense that Joel Embiid, the no. 2 MVP candidate, doesn't make the All-NBA First Team just because he's a center.

Jayson Tatum Says All-NBA Teams Should Be Positionless Over Joel Embiid Snub

“I do think it should probably be positionless. Joel Embiid was second in MVP voting and he was second-team,” Tatum said. “That doesn’t really make too much sense. It should be the 15 best players. Obviously with some guys in their contract years and supermax deals involved. That’s tough. I’m sure that’s tough on the voters as well.”

Tatum Has Become A Top-10 Players, Says JJ Redick

Then again, putting Embiid on the first team would most likely mean that Tatum should've landed on the second team. And while that would've been fair, Tatum's rise to stardom shouldn't be ignored, according to JJ Redick:

"Look, Tatum to me, had another classic bounce-back game. I have a real interesting stat, since mid-January he's played in 48 games and he hasn't played in consecutive losses," Redick said. "And any time they've lost, he's averaged 32 and averaged 51% from the field after the loss. He's gotta be able to be a little more consistent to close the series out, but I expect the Celtics to win."

"Look, he is a great player," Redick added. "He's probably at this point, a top 8 or 10 player in the NBA, and yeah a player like that, you expect them to have big nights back-to-back."

Tatum has improved in every single aspect of his game. From playmaking to shot-making, to his defense, he just keeps getting better and hasn't even reached his prime yet, which is the scarier part about him.