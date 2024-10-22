NBA News: Jayson Tatum sends a clear message about his future with the Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has made it clear that he desires to stay in Boston for the long term. The NBA player recently signed a contract extension with the Celtics and expressed his deep affection for both the city and the organization.

Jayson Tatum has built strong ties with the city of Boston and members of the Celtics organization. His family has also settled in the city, further strengthening his connection to the team. Recently, the five-time All-Star signed a record extension with the Celtics worth up to $314 million over five years.

According to a report by Marc J. Spears of Andscape, there are things more important to Tatum than money. “I was drafted in 2017… My son was born [in Boston]. I bought my first car here,”Tatum said. “For me, I admire and love the relationships I’ve built within the organization— all the coaches I’ve had, the front office, security guards, trainers, chefs, the fans, the people that work at the Garden, the ball boys who do our laundry. The relationships I’ve built over the last seven, eight years, I can’t imagine starting over and leaving them or this place.”

“There are a bunch of 10-year-olds in Boston who will feel like I’m a part of their childhood,” he added. “‘I grew up watching him play at the Garden. I grew up watching him win championships.’ In a sports town like Boston, it’s special to be a part of that.”

Jayson Tatum #0, Al Horford #42, Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrate after Boston’s 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

What is Tatum’s goal with the Celtics?

Jayson Tatum has ambitions to form a new dynasty with the Celtics. He is inspired by legendary Celtics players such as Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Larry Bird. These players went on to win multiple championships and left a lasting legacy on the franchise.

“You see when Paul Pierce, [Kevin Garnett], all those guys come back, the pride that they have because they are ingrained in history. You can just feel the energy when those guys return. They know they did something special,” Tatum said. “That’s what you always want to do. I know with a championship, I’ll be in that room. I understand the energy they feel when they come back. It’s a sense of pride, a sense of joy, like you accomplished something special. Hopefully, it’s not just one for me.”

Tatum’s challenge to repeat a championship with the Celtics

Winning an NBA championship is extremely difficult, and repeating that success is even more challenging. Tatum and the Celtics will face stiff competition from other Eastern Conference teams, such as the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.