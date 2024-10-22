Trending topics:
NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant makes big admission about the influence of Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant, star of the NBA and the Phoenix Suns, has shared his thoughts on following in the footsteps of legend Michael Jordan.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center on September 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center on September 30, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

By Alexander Rosquez

Kevin Durant, star of the Phoenix Suns, has made a big admission about NBA legend Michael Jordan. Durant has signed a lifetime contract with a well-known shoe brand and has launched his own line of sneakers, following in the footsteps of the former Chicago Bulls star.

Jordan is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history, and his influence extends beyond the sport. His line of sneakers, Air Jordan, has been both a commercial and cultural success.

Michael Jordan set a very high standard for NBA players in terms of performance and popularity. His legacy continues to inspire new generations of basketball players.

Durant acknowledged during a Nike event that Jordan’s impact on the sneaker industry has set a high bar for all NBA players. “It’s the pressure that Michael Jordan has put on basketball players from having such an incredible business over time. That’s the standard that he set for us a long time ago. So yes, I’m trying to live up to it,” Durant said.

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan looks on during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan looks on during the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant’s success in the NBA

Kevin Durant has had a successful NBA career, winning two Finals MVP awards and participating in multiple All-Star Games. In addition to his achievements on the court, Durant has also found great success in the sneaker world.

NBA News: Kevin Durant sends strong message to Klay Thompson about their time with Warriors

NBA News: Kevin Durant sends strong message to Klay Thompson about their time with Warriors

His lifetime contract with Nike is one of the most lucrative in sports history. Durant has launched his own sneaker line, the Nike KD, which has become very popular among basketball fans.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

