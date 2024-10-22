Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James' teammate reflects on JJ Redick's coaching impact with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick is revolutionizing the team with his leadership, and LeBron James' teammate shares the coach's unique approach to the upcoming NBA season.

LeBron James (L) #23 and head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers talk in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97.
© Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesLeBron James (L) #23 and head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers talk in the first quarter of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97.

By Alexander Rosquez

The NBA season is about to begin for the Los Angeles Lakers, and LeBron James‘ teammate has shared his thoughts on JJ Redick as a coach, praising him as a leader capable of conveying his message clearly and effectively.

Redick has had a positive impact on the Lakers since his arrival. His experience and knowledge of the game have been instrumental in the development of young players like Quincy Olivari, and even LeBron’s son, Bronny James.

This time, LeBron James‘ teammate, Gabe Vincent, after the team’s preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns, highlighted Redick’s communication skills and his ability to lead the team effectively.

Advertisement

“Overall, I think JJ has been a great communicator, first and foremost,” Vincent said. “Whether he’s raised his voice a tad, it never felt like we were being scolded, if that makes sense. It just seems more like he needed to address something that was serious, he addressed it, we took the message and applied it in the next half. He’s done a great job of communicating to the guys and getting his message across very clearly.”

Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

When do the Lakers start the NBA season?

The Lakers are ready to kick off the new season with a renewed and motivated team. JJ Redick has set high expectations and hopes the players can showcase their potential.

NBA News: James Harden&#039;s teammate Terance Mann makes something clear about Clippers&#039; defense

see also

NBA News: James Harden's teammate Terance Mann makes something clear about Clippers' defense

The Lakers will open the season on October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, aiming to demonstrate their progress and ability to compete for a top spot this NBA season.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Juventus vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo