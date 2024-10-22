NBA News: LeBron James' teammate reflects on JJ Redick's coaching impact with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick is revolutionizing the team with his leadership, and LeBron James' teammate shares the coach's unique approach to the upcoming NBA season.

The NBA season is about to begin for the Los Angeles Lakers, and LeBron James‘ teammate has shared his thoughts on JJ Redick as a coach, praising him as a leader capable of conveying his message clearly and effectively.

Redick has had a positive impact on the Lakers since his arrival. His experience and knowledge of the game have been instrumental in the development of young players like Quincy Olivari, and even LeBron’s son, Bronny James.

This time, LeBron James‘ teammate, Gabe Vincent, after the team’s preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns, highlighted Redick’s communication skills and his ability to lead the team effectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Overall, I think JJ has been a great communicator, first and foremost,” Vincent said. “Whether he’s raised his voice a tad, it never felt like we were being scolded, if that makes sense. It just seems more like he needed to address something that was serious, he addressed it, we took the message and applied it in the next half. He’s done a great job of communicating to the guys and getting his message across very clearly.”

Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

When do the Lakers start the NBA season?

The Lakers are ready to kick off the new season with a renewed and motivated team. JJ Redick has set high expectations and hopes the players can showcase their potential.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: James Harden's teammate Terance Mann makes something clear about Clippers' defense

The Lakers will open the season on October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, aiming to demonstrate their progress and ability to compete for a top spot this NBA season.