NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on intense moment with Steve Kerr

The mutual respect between star Stephen Curry and coach Steve Kerr is key to the success of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

NBA star Stephen Curry and coach Steve Kerr once again demonstrated their chemistry and mutual respect during a heated moment in the Golden State Warriors‘ game against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, achieved an impressive 118-112 victory over the Celtics in a game full of emotion. However, at a critical moment, coach Kerr was not entirely pleased with Curry.

Curry had an outstanding performance, scoring 27 points and leading his team. Yet, during the second quarter, Kerr was visibly upset with Curry after a turnover. Curry responded in a mature and professional manner.

“I want to be coached just like everyone else, so I don’t get sensitive about getting yelled at if I make a dumb play, especially if it leads to a three on the other end,” Curry said. “It’s avoidable, and we have to be able to take care of possessions, especially against good teams.”

Kerr’s response to the incident with Curry

Steve Kerr also commented on the incident, highlighting Curry’s qualities. “The beauty of Steph is that I can yell at him,” Kerr explained, underscoring Curry’s leadership and openness to feedback.

Unity in the Warriors

The Warriors, with a 7-1 record , have shown an excellent start to the NBA season. The chemistry between Curry and Kerr is a key factor in the team’s success, and their ability to handle challenging situations demonstrates their leadership and professionalism.