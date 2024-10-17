NBA News: Kevin Durant makes something clear about his contract extension with the Suns

Amid speculation about a potential move to another franchise, Kevin Durant has set the record straight regarding his contract extension with the Phoenix Suns.

With the NBA regular season just a week away, teams are finalizing their rosters to build competitive squads. For the Phoenix Suns, one major concern remains whether Kevin Durant will stay with the franchise, especially amid rumors of other offers.

While his future remains uncertain, Durant continues to play for the Suns, where he’s a key figure. Throughout the preseason, he’s demonstrated that he’s in top form, fully prepared for the upcoming NBA season.

After Thursday’s practice, Durant spoke to the media ahead of Game 5 against the Lakers and addressed the contract extension speculation: “I’m not even thinking about it. I’m just going to play out my contract really, and just focus on that. Focus on the team. I haven’t even really had conversations with anybody about a contract. Trying to focus on basketball.”

Durant’s comments leave room for speculation among fans. While he remains committed to the Suns and is expected to play in the season opener, there’s lingering uncertainty over when or if he’ll engage in extension talks with the franchise—or whether he might explore other opportunities.

Durant’s future with the Suns

According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, it may just be a matter of time before Durant makes a definitive decision, as he’s experienced situations in the past that left him unhappy with other teams. Phoenix could be no different.

“Despite hand-picking teammates and coaches, he couldn’t find peace with the Brooklyn Nets. He made two separate trade requests to get himself to the Phoenix Suns, the first of which came just 13 months after signing a four-year, $194 million extension with Brooklyn,” Hughes said.

Durant seems focused on achieving success with the Suns, but Hughes warned this isn’t necessarily a guarantee: “There’s no sign of unrest in Phoenix at the moment… But if KD’s time with the Warriors taught us anything, it’s that no amount of team success guarantees his satisfaction.”

For now, Suns fans await Durant’s decision as the NBA season looms. Meanwhile, Durant is preparing for Game 5 of the preseason against the Lakers, gearing up for what could be another exciting chapter in Phoenix.

