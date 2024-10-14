NBA News: Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant takes to X to call haters ‘Dummies’

As the Phoenix Suns continue with NBA preseason, Kevin Durant took to X to mock his haters.

Kevin Durant is not one to stay quiet, ever. The two-time NBA champion and 14-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of preparing for his second full season with the Phoenix Suns, where he posted an average of 27 points per game last season.

The Suns are not viewed as title contenders this season by many pundits. While Durant has stayed consistent in his stats, the 36-year-old may not be able to carry the load for the team throughout the NBA season.

Durant did not play in the Suns’ 118-114 win over the Denver Nuggets. What he did do this morning was take to X and call the users “dummies” and went on to reply to another when the replies started to hit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Durant Trolls Fans on X

Kevin Durant’s original tweet stated, “Sometimes I wake up and look at TheNBACentel comments just to truly see how many dummies come online thinking that they have high iq,” Durant said. “Good morning.”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The responses did not take long to follow, with some users writing, “So you wake up and the first thing that’s on your mind is to check NBACentel replies? Not brushing your teeth?” in a joking manner.

Advertisement

One fan did manage to get Durant to tweet back when they wrote, “You ah bitter ahz dude🤣You help make Centel posts more funny when you’re weird ahz acknowledge it….We laugh at you! Fuk what you typing bout.”

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant’s future with the Suns in doubt amid trade speculation

Durant responded, “I must’ve made this dude mad 8 years ago and he’s still in his feelings. The NBA season is upon us.” The Suns have one more preseason game before their NBA season starts on October 23rd against the Los Angeles Clippers.