Despite being the 55th pick in the NBA Draft, Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has been the most talked about rookie this summer and there are several reasons for that.

Being the son and teammate of NBA legend LeBron James is the main reason why he is in the spotlight, but criticism has been constant since the Lakers selected him and it seems that it does not end up emerging.

However, Bronny has handled the pressure with maturity and his play in the Summer League has been improving. In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, comedy star Kevin Hart came to Bronny’s defense.

What did Kevin Hart say to Bronny James about the criticism?

Hart advised Bronny and tells him to keep a positive mindset and not to get carried away by negativity. “I think my message first would be a message to Bronny. You’re no stranger to like, public warfare, you’ve grown up in it. Your father has been in the headlines since he was 18. Everybody loves the story of the good guy, but everybody really wants the story of the bad guy. There’s a lot of good things that are being said about Bronny right now as well, but you can’t hear it over the volume that people are adding to the bad things.” Hart said.

Kevin Hart attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic

Bronny James moves forward in the Summer League

Bronny seems to have adopted this mentality and his game reflects that. In his last performance in the Summer League, Bronny had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks, and helped the Lakers come back and get the win.

Despite the impossible expectations placed on him, Bronny is working hard and making the most of his opportunity with the Lakers. Bronny’s future in the NBA remains to be seen, but it’s clear that he has the potential to succeed.