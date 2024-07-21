Bronny James had shown signs of improvement with the Los Angeles Lakers during his last two games of the Summer League. The numbers went considerably up against the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After a lot of struggles, Bronny had back-to-back double digit performances, finally got his first three-pointer and elevated the field goal percentage from 23% to almost 50%.

That’s why, many fans in Las Vegas expected to see the son of LeBron James in the Lakers’ final game of the tournament facing the Chicago Bulls. However, that didn’t happen.

Why did Lakers bench Bronny James?

According to Dane Johnson, the Lakers’ coach in the Summer League, they saw enough of Bronny James in those two final games and decided to the rookie some rest against the Bulls. Nothing to worry about as they’re confident that the best is yet to come.

“He had two pretty good games. The last two. I think that’s going to help him going into the summer so we can work on different things with him. Just that confidence and knowing he can play at this level. It’s still going to take a lot of time and a lot of reps.”

What is Bronny James’ position with Lakers?

That’s a very interesting question for the Lakers’ coaching staff looking toward Bronny James’ future in the G-League or, if there’s a notorious improvement, the NBA. This was Johnson’s take on the subject.

“I think right now he’s more of a shooting guard, but I think he could be a combo-ish. He picks up stuff really well. We throw stuff at him. Plays, coverages, defensively. He kind of picks it up really quick, so I think he could potentially be a point guard. We’ll work on that in the summer. I think being that secondary playmaker is kind of where Bronny is at right now.”