Bronny James is probably the most discussed name at the moment in the NBA. After the Los Angeles Lakers drafted him with the No.55 pick, the prospect of USC has been under huge scrutiny.

On the court, the numbers have been terrible for the rookie in the California Classic and the Summer League. However, it’s a long road for any young player and Bronny deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Furthermore, Bronny James inevitably deals with the pressure which comes from being the son of LeBron James. Now, another controversy could be in the horizon and it involves Michael Jordan.

Who is the greatest player in NBA history?

During an interview with ESPN, Bronny James was asked to rank his favorite players of all-time from 1 to 5. The answer was very controversial as he left out Michael Jordan and other big names from the past.

In Bronny’s list, you won’t find Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird or Kobe Bryant. This is his ranking: “LeBron (James) is 1. Steph (Curry) 2. Kyrie (Irving) 3. KD (Kevin Durant) in 4. Ant (Anthony Edwards) and Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) tied at 5.”