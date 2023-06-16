The Denver Nuggets were deservedly the 2023 NBA champions, taking down every team that came his way. But Michael Malone‘s team was particularly dominant against the Los Angeles Lakers, sweeping LeBron James and company in the Conference Finals.

For some reason, the Nuggets seem to have enjoyed that victory more than any other series they won throughout the postseason. The Lakers were mentioned several times during their victory parade in Denver, and Malone later roasted The King.

“Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know, this is breaking news: I’m thinking about retiring,” the Nuggets coach joked in the Pat McAfee Show, roasting James, who said he would contemplate retirement this offseason. But the 38-year-old didn’t overlook Malone’s “joke.”

LeBron James takes subtle shot at Michael Malone

“In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!,” James wrote on Instagram.

The Lakers are used to being hated by teams they don’t have a rivalry with. However, the Nuggets seemed quite obsessed with them this year, while for some reason Malone decided to create a beef with LeBron. But making The King angry is never a smart decision, even if he’s not getting any younger.