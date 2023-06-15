LeBron James’ tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers has been a bit of a roller coaster. He’s failed to make the playoffs twice, was sent home in the first round once, and was swept in the Western Conference Finals, but he also won an NBA championship.

Still, some don’t consider that 2020 title as a legit championship because of the bubble. And while no title should have an asterisk next to it, the rest of his tenure in Los Angeles has made it seem like a bit of a fluke.

Regardless, Shaquille O’Neal believes the Lakers should still give him a statue, even though most of his career accolades came from his days with the Cavs and the Heat.

Shaq Says LeBron James Deserves A Lakers Statue

“He did win a title with the Lakers and lot of people say that it doesn’t count,” the Hall of Famer told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports. “LeBron has broken the record [scoring record] and he broke the record as a Laker.”

“But the thing about the Lakers is that Laker fans are real greedy. Okay, you got us this bubble championship, but when are you going to give us another? It’s always that,” Shaq added.

This will continue to be a controversial subject for years to come. Still, the Lakers will most likely retire his jersey and give him a statue for PR, as they’re a celebrity-oriented organization.