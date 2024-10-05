Trending topics:
NBA News: LeBron James' former teammate provides straightforward take on Lakers' choice of Bronny

NBA star LeBron James' former teammate shares his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers' selection of Bronny James.

LeBron James #23 watches the game from the bench as Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisur LeBron James #23 watches the game from the bench as Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. e Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.
By Alexander Rosquez

LeBron James‘ former teammate approves of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ selection of Bronny James. In an exclusive interview, he praised the team’s decision, calling it a smart strategy.

Iman Shumpert compares Bronny to Lonzo Ball, a former Lakers point guard known for his ability to assist. Shumpert highlights Bronny’s skill in engaging other players and maintaining the pace of the game.

It’s smart. The boy can play basketball and use his skills effectively. There are a lot of players — you can list five guys on paper — but it’s not going to look good in the game. We often see teams stack up talent on paper, make trades, and then get blown out by 30 in the first round. We don’t have time for that. Bronny is not that type of player,” said Shumpert.

“Because of where he grew up — and I’m sure they watch a ton of tape — I just watched the kid play this summer. I watched him play, and all I could think was that if anyone else were making these mistakes, it’s just part of being a rookie,” LeBron James’ former teammate said.

LeBron James #23 watches the game from the bench as Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Shumpert predicts LeBron James’ retirement with the Lakers

Shumpert believes LeBron James will play for two or three more years and finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I’ll say this — he’s capable of three more years. I want to say after Year 2 with his son [Bronny], he might call it a day. If he gives us one more year after that, cool. I think he’ll let Bronny get through Year 1 and 2 and then it’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s got it.’ If Bronny comes out and performs exceptionally in his first year, I think ‘Bron would consider retiring after this year,” Shumpert remarked.

NBA News: Bam Adebayo opens up about his personal challenge with the Heat

see also

NBA News: Bam Adebayo opens up about his personal challenge with the Heat

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

