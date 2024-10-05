NBA News: LeBron James' former teammate provides straightforward take on Lakers' choice of Bronny

LeBron James‘ former teammate approves of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ selection of Bronny James. In an exclusive interview, he praised the team’s decision, calling it a smart strategy.

Iman Shumpert compares Bronny to Lonzo Ball, a former Lakers point guard known for his ability to assist. Shumpert highlights Bronny’s skill in engaging other players and maintaining the pace of the game.

“It’s smart. The boy can play basketball and use his skills effectively. There are a lot of players — you can list five guys on paper — but it’s not going to look good in the game. We often see teams stack up talent on paper, make trades, and then get blown out by 30 in the first round. We don’t have time for that. Bronny is not that type of player,” said Shumpert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Because of where he grew up — and I’m sure they watch a ton of tape — I just watched the kid play this summer. I watched him play, and all I could think was that if anyone else were making these mistakes, it’s just part of being a rookie,” LeBron James’ former teammate said.

LeBron James #23 watches the game from the bench as Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Shumpert predicts LeBron James’ retirement with the Lakers

Shumpert believes LeBron James will play for two or three more years and finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I’ll say this — he’s capable of three more years. I want to say after Year 2 with his son [Bronny], he might call it a day. If he gives us one more year after that, cool. I think he’ll let Bronny get through Year 1 and 2 and then it’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s got it.’ If Bronny comes out and performs exceptionally in his first year, I think ‘Bron would consider retiring after this year,” Shumpert remarked.

Advertisement