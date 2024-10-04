NBA News: Bam Adebayo opens up about his personal challenge with the Heat

Bam Adebayo, the star of the Miami Heat, is looking to elevate his game in the upcoming NBA season.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo aims to improve his three-point shooting ability in the upcoming season. He has been working on his shot from distance and hopes that this will positively impact his game.

Last season, Adebayo attempted 42 three-pointers, demonstrating an increase in his confidence and ability to shoot from beyond the arc. As he continues to practice and develop his shot, Adebayo believes he can reach his goal of attempting 100 three-pointers next season.

“Yeah,” Adebayo said when asked by Brendan Tobin’s radio show if 100 three-pointers is doable. “Sometimes I think seeing is believing. I think Spo [Spoelstra] has seen me, being my development coach in the Olympics. I think it was during a shootaround when all of us didn’t really want to go, but you know how shootarounds are.”

Adebayo recognizes that improving his three-point shooting can have a positive impact on the entire team. “It creates space on the floor,” Adebayo said. “I mean, obviously, it makes life easier for Jimmy [Butler], Terry [Rozier], and Tyler [Herro] to get to the basket, and for myself as well. So just opening up the floor makes it easier for driving kicks.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat pose for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center on September 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Adebayo’s ambitious goal for the Heat

Bam Adebayo has shown progress in his three-point shooting during the second half of last season. If he continues to work on and develop this skill, he can become an additional threat to opposing teams.

Adebayo’s goal is to become a more complete and versatile player. By improving his three-point shot, he can open up new offensive possibilities for himself and the Miami Heat.