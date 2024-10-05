Inter vs Torino: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 7

Inter Milan will take on Torino in a key Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can catch the action live on TV or stream it across multiple platforms, with broadcast details varying by location. Be sure to check your local listings to find out where to watch the match in your country.
[Watch Inter vs Torino live in the USA on Paramount+]
Napoli climbed to the top of the Serie A standings with a convincing 3-1 victory over Como, securing 16 points to lead the league. But one of their challengers are Inter, who sit five points behind Napoli with 11 points. Inter will be eager to close the gap when they take the field this weekend, following a hard-fought win against Udinese in their last outing.
Inter’s next test comes against Torino, who are also on 11 points and share the same ambition of catching the league leaders. Torino, looking to extend their own positive run, face a challenging task against the Nerazzurri. Both teams know a victory would provide a crucial step toward keeping pace with Napoli in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive title race.
Inter vs Torino: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 6)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 6)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 6)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 6)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 6)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Antonio Sanabria of Torino – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero
Inter vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal, SiriusXM FC