Trending topics:
Serie A

Inter vs Torino: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 7

Inter will face Torino in a Matchday 7 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter
© IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhotoLautaro Martinez of Inter

By Leonardo Herrera

Inter Milan will take on Torino in a key Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can catch the action live on TV or stream it across multiple platforms, with broadcast details varying by location. Be sure to check your local listings to find out where to watch the match in your country.

[Watch Inter vs Torino live in the USA on Paramount+]

Napoli climbed to the top of the Serie A standings with a convincing 3-1 victory over Como, securing 16 points to lead the league. But one of their challengers are Inter, who sit five points behind Napoli with 11 points. Inter will be eager to close the gap when they take the field this weekend, following a hard-fought win against Udinese in their last outing.

Inter’s next test comes against Torino, who are also on 11 points and share the same ambition of catching the league leaders. Torino, looking to extend their own positive run, face a challenging task against the Nerazzurri. Both teams know a victory would provide a crucial step toward keeping pace with Napoli in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive title race.

Advertisement

Inter vs Torino: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 6)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 6)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 6)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 6)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 6)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Antonio Sanabria of Torino – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Antonio Sanabria of Torino – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Inter vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Advertisement

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal, SiriusXM FC

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Heat star Jimmy Butler expresses desire to stay amid interest from the Warriors, Nets
NBA

NBA Rumors: Heat star Jimmy Butler expresses desire to stay amid interest from the Warriors, Nets

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9

NBA News: JJ Redick makes clear opinion on LeBron James' son Bronny's Lakers debut
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick makes clear opinion on LeBron James' son Bronny's Lakers debut

Good News for the Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence gets key teammate back ahead of game against Colts
NFL

Good News for the Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence gets key teammate back ahead of game against Colts

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo