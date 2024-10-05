Inter vs Torino: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 7

Inter will face Torino in a Matchday 7 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

Napoli climbed to the top of the Serie A standings with a convincing 3-1 victory over Como, securing 16 points to lead the league. But one of their challengers are Inter, who sit five points behind Napoli with 11 points. Inter will be eager to close the gap when they take the field this weekend, following a hard-fought win against Udinese in their last outing.

Inter’s next test comes against Torino, who are also on 11 points and share the same ambition of catching the league leaders. Torino, looking to extend their own positive run, face a challenging task against the Nerazzurri. Both teams know a victory would provide a crucial step toward keeping pace with Napoli in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive title race.

Inter vs Torino: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 6)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 6)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 6)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 6)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 6)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Antonio Sanabria of Torino – IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Inter vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, TLN

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal, SiriusXM FC