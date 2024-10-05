NFL News: Ravens' Lamar Jackson's teammate suffers setback during return, loses game against Bengals

Ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, a teammate of Lamar Jackson will unfortunately not be able to return to the field due to injury.

The Baltimore Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, are set to play one of the most exciting matchups of Week 5 in the NFL, facing none other than Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals. In their pursuit of another victory, the coach recently confirmed that a key player was unable to recover from an injury and will miss the game.

The player in question is none other than cornerback Arthur Maulet, who suffered a soft-tissue setback during his 21-day return window and is now officially out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This was confirmed by Coach John Harbaugh during a press conference: “He had a soft-tissue setback,” Harbaugh said. “So yeah, he won’t make it to the game this week, but he’ll be day-to-day probably going forward next week, we’ll see.”

It’s worth noting that cornerback Arthur Maulet underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp, which caused him to miss the entire season up to this point. His return was anticipated for this weekend, but it will now have to be postponed.

The Ravens will visit Paycor Stadium this Sunday to face a Cincinnati Bengals team in desperate need of a victory. Meanwhile, led by Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will look to tilt the momentum in their favor and build on their morale-boosting win against the Bills to improve their record to 3-2.

The record Derrick Henry is chasing

One of the standout players for the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry, has the chance to achieve a new milestone in his successful career this Sunday. With 9,982 career rushing yards, Henry is on the verge of joining an exclusive club of 10,000-yard rushers.

“I’ve been blessed tremendously, and I’m very thankful to be able to play this long and be able to reach a milestone that big. All the great ones before me that I idolized – they achieved that accomplishment, so for me to be doing something that the ones that I’ve idolized have done is so cool.”, former Tennessee Titans stated to the press on Friday.

Throughout NFL history, only 31 players have achieved this incredible milestone, with the legendary Marshawn Lynch being the last to do so in 2017.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Baltimore Ravens next matchups

vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 5

vs Washington Commanders, Week 6

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7

vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8

vs Denver Broncos, Week 9