Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9

Real Madrid are set to take on Villarreal in a highly anticipated La Liga clash on Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 season. Fans won’t want to miss this exciting showdown, and whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the key details covered, including the venue and how to watch the match live from your country.
[Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Barcelona’s first defeat of the season on Matchday 8, following seven consecutive victories, opened the door for Real Madrid to close the gap to just one point with a win. However, Los Blancos couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, settling for a draw in the Madrid derby against Atletico.
The result leaves Barcelona with a slight cushion at the top of La Liga, maintaining a slim lead over their rivals. Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid will now aim to make up ground when they face Villarreal. Villarreal, who sit just four points behind Barcelona, are also in the hunt for the top spot and will be looking to grab a crucial victory.
Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 6)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 6)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 6)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 6)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 6)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Thierno Barry of Villarreal – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Real Madrid vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: TSN+, TSN3, TSN5
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+ beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV, Bar HD, Movistar Plus+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French 2
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes