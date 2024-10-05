Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9

Real Madrid host Villarreal on Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, here's everything you need to know to catch the game live from your country.

Barcelona’s first defeat of the season on Matchday 8, following seven consecutive victories, opened the door for Real Madrid to close the gap to just one point with a win. However, Los Blancos couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, settling for a draw in the Madrid derby against Atletico.

The result leaves Barcelona with a slight cushion at the top of La Liga, maintaining a slim lead over their rivals. Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid will now aim to make up ground when they face Villarreal. Villarreal, who sit just four points behind Barcelona, are also in the hunt for the top spot and will be looking to grab a crucial victory.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 6)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 6)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: TSN+, TSN3, TSN5

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+ beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV, Bar HD, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French 2

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes