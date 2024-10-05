Trending topics:
La Liga

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9

Real Madrid host Villarreal on Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, here's everything you need to know to catch the game live from your country.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Real Madrid are set to take on Villarreal in a highly anticipated La Liga clash on Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 season. Fans won’t want to miss this exciting showdown, and whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the key details covered, including the venue and how to watch the match live from your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona’s first defeat of the season on Matchday 8, following seven consecutive victories, opened the door for Real Madrid to close the gap to just one point with a win. However, Los Blancos couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, settling for a draw in the Madrid derby against Atletico.

The result leaves Barcelona with a slight cushion at the top of La Liga, maintaining a slim lead over their rivals. Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid will now aim to make up ground when they face Villarreal. Villarreal, who sit just four points behind Barcelona, are also in the hunt for the top spot and will be looking to grab a crucial victory.

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 6)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 6)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 6)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Thierno Barry of Villarreal – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Thierno Barry of Villarreal – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: TSN+, TSN3, TSN5

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+ beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Advertisement

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, LaLiga TV, Bar HD, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports French 2

Advertisement

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: Heat star Jimmy Butler expresses desire to stay amid interest from the Warriors, Nets
NBA

NBA Rumors: Heat star Jimmy Butler expresses desire to stay amid interest from the Warriors, Nets

Inter vs Torino: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 7
Soccer

Inter vs Torino: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 7

NBA News: JJ Redick makes clear opinion on LeBron James' son Bronny's Lakers debut
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick makes clear opinion on LeBron James' son Bronny's Lakers debut

Good News for the Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence gets key teammate back ahead of game against Colts
NFL

Good News for the Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence gets key teammate back ahead of game against Colts

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo