NBA News: JJ Redick makes clear opinion on LeBron James' son Bronny's Lakers debut

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Reddick sent a clear message about the preseason debut of Bronny James, LeBron's son.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick
© (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick

By Ignacio Cairola

Los Angeles Lakers played their first NBA preseason game on Friday night, losing 107-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. JJ Redick opted not to start LeBron James, instead giving minutes to his son Bronny James, who made his unofficial debut with the first team.

The development of rookie James will be one of the major storylines of the upcoming NBA season, with Bronny and LeBron expected to share the court. For now, the former USC Trojan is taking his first steps and has already earned the opinion of the Lakers coach, who also had his first meeting on the purple and yellow bench.

He’s still figuring out what kind of player he is and that’s our job to help him do that. I liked the way I saw him, we’re happy with his progress. He can do different things on defense,” said JJ Redick of Bronny James‘ performance in his pre-season debut with the Lakers.

He is very easy to train. He has a lot of spirit and energy. I’m rooting for him, he’s a good player. I’m happy to have him with us,” Redick sentenced of Bronny. LeBron’s son is expected to see minutes in the pros this season, but he’ll have to establish himself as a player who can live up to expectations. There is even speculation that he could get minutes in the G-League with the Lakers.

Bronny James of Los Angeles Lakers in action (Credit: Getty Images)

Bronny James of Los Angeles Lakers in action (Credit: Getty Images)

Bronny James’ preseason debut with Los Angeles Lakers

Despite Redick’s optimistic statements, Bronny James’ game was far from spectacular. The son of LeBron finished with 2 points, one rebound and one assist, shooting 1/6 from the field, missing his only three-point attempt and failing to convert his first five shots of the game. As Redick remarked, James was solid on defense, contributing three blocks.

JJ Redick didn’t send LeBron James to the court

A preseason game is clearly an opportunity to try out new players, like Bronny. For that reason, JJ Redick opted not to start LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ two main stars. However, key player Austin Reeves was active and was the team’s leading scorer with 16 points and seven assists.

