NBA News: LeBron James makes big statement about playing alongside Bronny with the Lakers

With the start of a new season approaching, LeBron James reflects on his feelings about sharing the roster with Bronny on the Los Angeles Lakers.

As the new NBA season approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are once again serious contenders for the playoffs. This year, there’s a unique twist: for the first time in history, a father and son will share the same roster. The star in question is none other than LeBron James, who will have the privilege of playing alongside his son, Bronny. Regarding this situation, The King made something very clear.

As he enters the final stretch of his career, one of the greatest players in history will experience something no one has had in NBA history: playing alongside his son. Both LeBron and Bronny will be part of an unprecedented event, yet the goal remains unchanged: to secure another championship ring.

The selection of the former USC player was somewhat controversial. While many in the basketball world supported this draft pick, not only for witnessing such a historic event but also for the potential contributions Bronny could make to JJ Redick’s team, a significant portion of fans and the general basketball community believe that an important pick was squandered.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Houston Rockets in the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rockets defeated the Lakers 99-80.

Amid the many opinions regarding the fact that father and son will share the roster this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the recent gold medalist from the Paris 2024 Olympics remains steadfast in his beliefs and is trying to tune out the criticism.

LeBron on what it means to play alongside Bronny

Amidst a historic event where father and son will share the court for the same NBA team, LeBron James expressed his excitement about what lies ahead for both himself and Bronny.

In an interview with The Shop, The King stated: “I am so excited for training camp. Having your son work with you, it’s like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. I really cannot wait to hit the floor; it’s going to be pretty surreal for me.”

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School with his father LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers following the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

Bronny and the real possibility of playing in the NBA

With the Lakers’ training camp approaching, the possibility of Bronny making the final roster for the upcoming NBA season remains uncertain.

One of the most concrete options for Bronny’s future after the preseason is that he could join the South Bay Lakers in the G League. However, nothing is confirmed yet, as the coach will need to assess the level of the roster.

The 2024-25 season is approaching rapidly, and LeBron’s dream of sharing the court with his son is becoming increasingly likely. While it might not be in a regular-season game, the milestone they are achieving together is already a significant moment in the history of the sport.