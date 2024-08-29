Trending topics:
NBA News: Stephen Curry makes final decision to play with LeBron James or Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry finally confirmed if he'll leave the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face a period of uncertainty after Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks. An amazing era has officially come to an end.

Although names like Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remain on the roster, last season proved that the Warriors are currently not on the same tier as all the top contenders in the Western Conference.

Then, after Curry’s magical run alongside LeBron James in the Paris 2024 Olympics, many rumors pointed out at Steph maybe looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025.

Will Stephen Curry leave the Warriors?

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Stephen Curry has decided to stay with the Golden State Warriors shutting down all rumors of a possible reunion with the King.

“Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that’ll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN.”

Bronny James is accused of nepotism due to controversial contract with Lakers

Will Stephen Curry get a contract extension with Warriors?

After this crucial move, Stephen Curry has $178 million of guaranteed money during the next three seasons in the NBA. Furthermore, he is only the third player in history to surpass $500 million in earnings (on the court) after LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

