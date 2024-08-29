Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face a period of uncertainty after Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks. An amazing era has officially come to an end.

Although names like Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins remain on the roster, last season proved that the Warriors are currently not on the same tier as all the top contenders in the Western Conference.

Then, after Curry’s magical run alongside LeBron James in the Paris 2024 Olympics, many rumors pointed out at Steph maybe looking for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025.

Will Stephen Curry leave the Warriors?

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Stephen Curry has decided to stay with the Golden State Warriors shutting down all rumors of a possible reunion with the King.

“Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that’ll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN.”

Will Stephen Curry get a contract extension with Warriors?

After this crucial move, Stephen Curry has $178 million of guaranteed money during the next three seasons in the NBA. Furthermore, he is only the third player in history to surpass $500 million in earnings (on the court) after LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

