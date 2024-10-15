NBA News: Lakers’ Anthony Davis shares his thoughts on LeBron James and Warriors trade rumors

Following Team USA’s participation in the Olympic Games, NBA fans were buzzing after seeing LeBron James and Stephen Curry team up. This sparked speculation about the possibility of seeing them play together again, this time on the Golden State Warriors. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on those rumors.

Team USA secured its fifth consecutive gold medal, with James and Curry leading the charge. Throughout the tournament, their chemistry was so impressive that it seemed like they had been teammates for years. However, in reality, it was their first—and likely last—time officially playing on the same team.

Asked about the trade rumors after a recent practice, Davis explained the moment he first heard the buzz, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I can’t remember how I exactly heard about it. I think maybe my dad called me. Something like that,” Davis said.

“I don’t think it affected anything [but] I think that might’ve been the first time that [LeBron James has] been in trade talks in his career,” Davis continued. “It didn’t impact our team. It was definitely strange to hear, in the sense that it was the first time he’d ever been discussed in a trade.”

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Serbia. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

While the idea may have seemed odd to Davis, many fans were intrigued by the thought of a James-Curry pairing in the NBA. However, LeBron has made it clear that he’s committed to staying with the Lakers, especially with the chance to one day share the court with his son, BronnyJames.

LeBron about playing with Curry again

LeBron James also reflected on his time playing alongside Curry during the Paris 2024 Olympics, addressing whether they might team up again in the NBA. “It was everything and more. I was super excited to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere,” James said.

“That’s what it was, being a part of the Olympics,” he continued. “It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to be a part of—that team, alongside Steph. Great memories. It’s something that I’ll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life.”

When asked about the possibility of playing with Curry again in the future, LeBron kept things uncertain: “I have no idea,” he told the media.

