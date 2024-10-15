Trending topics:
NBA News: Lakers’ Anthony Davis shares his thoughts on LeBron James and Warriors trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis reflects on the time when NBA rumors swirled about a potential trade involving LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty ImagesAnthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets

By Gianni Taina

Following Team USA’s participation in the Olympic Games, NBA fans were buzzing after seeing LeBron James and Stephen Curry team up. This sparked speculation about the possibility of seeing them play together again, this time on the Golden State Warriors. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on those rumors.

Team USA secured its fifth consecutive gold medal, with James and Curry leading the charge. Throughout the tournament, their chemistry was so impressive that it seemed like they had been teammates for years. However, in reality, it was their first—and likely last—time officially playing on the same team.

Asked about the trade rumors after a recent practice, Davis explained the moment he first heard the buzz, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I can’t remember how I exactly heard about it. I think maybe my dad called me. Something like that,” Davis said.

I don’t think it affected anything [but] I think that might’ve been the first time that [LeBron James has] been in trade talks in his career,” Davis continued. “It didn’t impact our team. It was definitely strange to hear, in the sense that it was the first time he’d ever been discussed in a trade.”

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Serbia. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team’s win against Serbia. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

While the idea may have seemed odd to Davis, many fans were intrigued by the thought of a James-Curry pairing in the NBA. However, LeBron has made it clear that he’s committed to staying with the Lakers, especially with the chance to one day share the court with his son, BronnyJames.

Lakers News: Anthony Davis downplays JJ Redick’s working details as emphasizes on winning

LeBron about playing with Curry again

LeBron James also reflected on his time playing alongside Curry during the Paris 2024 Olympics, addressing whether they might team up again in the NBA. “It was everything and more. I was super excited to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere,” James said.

That’s what it was, being a part of the Olympics,” he continued. “It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to be a part of—that team, alongside Steph. Great memories. It’s something that I’ll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life.

When asked about the possibility of playing with Curry again in the future, LeBron kept things uncertain: “I have no idea,” he told the media.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

