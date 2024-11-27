NBA News: LeBron James sends clear message to his Lakers' teammates after losing to Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing growing concern as they suffer their third consecutive loss of the NBA regular season. After the latest defeat to the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James expressed frustration with the team’s performance and delivered a blunt message to his teammates.

LeBron, alongside fellow star Anthony Davis, had been instrumental in keeping the Lakers competitive this season. However, recent games have seen the team struggle to execute on both ends of the floor, leading to doubts about their overall cohesion and mentality. The lack of contribution from key players has put extra pressure on the squad, which has shown signs of vulnerability.

Despite his leadership, LeBron’s efforts haven’t been enough to shift the team’s mindset. Following the loss to the Suns, the Lakers’ captain pointed to the team’s ongoing issues. “We’re not very good defensively or offensively the last couple of games, especially in the third quarter,” he said, highlighting a troubling trend.

Against Phoenix, the Lakers were only able to win the second quarter, their best stretch of the night. However, they faltered in the third, scoring just 18 points compared to the Suns’ 36.

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers react to Dalton Knecht #4, who shot nine three pointers and scored 37 points, during a 124-118 win over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron stays optimistic about Lakers’ long-term outlook

Despite the frustration, LeBron remains optimistic about the team’s future. “You never get frustrated with the process. We understand it’s not going to happen overnight,” he said, emphasizing that improvement will take time.

Head coach JJ Redick also weighed in on the team’s struggles, noting that some issues were personnel-related. “We don’t have a lot of guys who can pick up full court,” Redick explained, suggesting the Lakers need to make adjustments in their defensive strategy. Davis also offered a solution, emphasizing the importance of getting back to the middle of the defensive rankings: “Just getting to the middle of the pack defensively can do a lot for us.”

Lakers’ performance since loss to Magic

In their last three NBA regular season games, the Lakers have averaged fewer than 40 rebounds per contest and committed fewer than 20 turnovers. This has had a direct impact on their offensive production, with players like Knecht seeing reduced involvement. Notably, Knecht has finished both of the past two games with single-digit point totals, reflecting the team’s struggles on the court.

Since their narrow defeat to the Orlando Magic, the Lakers have struggled to find their rhythm. Despite standout performances from LeBron, Davis, and D’Angelo Russell, the team’s offensive inconsistencies have been glaring.

In their past two games, the Lakers have failed to shoot better than 50% from the field or from beyond the arc, highlighting ongoing shooting woes that have hindered their overall performance.