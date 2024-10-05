NBA News: Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden reflects on career without a championship

James Harden has been one of the NBA’s top players over the last decade, but at 35 years old, his opportunities to secure an elusive championship are dwindling. As he leads the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden spoke candidly about his professional career.

A ten-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA First Team selection, 2018 NBA MVP, and Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, James Harden’s resume is filled with accolades. Yet, despite these accomplishments, one thing has continued to elude him: an NBA championship. Now, with the clock ticking on his career, the Los Angeles Clippers’ star is well aware that his chances are running out.

When asked about external criticism regarding his performances and his lack of success in the NBA Finals, Harden was transparent: “Last four years, what people don’t talk about is (me) sacrificing minutes, sacrificing the load, sacrificing all this to win a championship”.

He continued, explaining just how challenging it is to win an NBA title: “Winning a championship is hard. It’s very difficult. You have to be very, very talented, you have to stay healthy, and everything has to come into place. It’s very difficult.”

Despite the frustration, Harden remains at peace with what he’s done: “In my career, I don’t have any regrets,” he said. “I’m happy that I’m here. I get to hoop and have fun and be a leader.” Now, with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden is embracing this new chapter in his quest for a title.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers during a 118-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Harden’s challenge ahead

As Harden enters what could be his final years in the league, the pressure to win his first NBA championship is mounting. Ironically, he now finds himself with a franchise that has yet to win a title of its own.

The Los Angeles Clippers have never won an NBA championship, nor even a Conference title. Their closest brush with success came during the 2020-21 season when they advanced past the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz in the playoffs, only to lose in six games to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

After signing a two-year, $70 million contract extension with the Clippers this summer, Harden faces the monumental task of leading the team to its first-ever NBA title, an achievement that would be historic not only for the franchise but also for Harden’s legacy.