Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden reflects on career without a championship

James Harden has been one of the NBA’s top players over the last decade, but at 35 years old, his opportunities to secure an elusive championship are dwindling. As he leads the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden spoke candidly about his professional career.

James Harden #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts after a three-point basket in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesJames Harden #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts after a three-point basket in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 28, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

A ten-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA First Team selection, 2018 NBA MVP, and Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, James Harden’s resume is filled with accolades. Yet, despite these accomplishments, one thing has continued to elude him: an NBA championship. Now, with the clock ticking on his career, the Los Angeles Clippers’ star is well aware that his chances are running out.

When asked about external criticism regarding his performances and his lack of success in the NBA Finals, Harden was transparent: “Last four years, what people don’t talk about is (me) sacrificing minutes, sacrificing the load, sacrificing all this to win a championship”.

He continued, explaining just how challenging it is to win an NBA title: “Winning a championship is hard. It’s very difficult. You have to be very, very talented, you have to stay healthy, and everything has to come into place. It’s very difficult.”

Advertisement

Despite the frustration, Harden remains at peace with what he’s done: “In my career, I don’t have any regrets,” he said. “I’m happy that I’m here. I get to hoop and have fun and be a leader.” Now, with the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden is embracing this new chapter in his quest for a title.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers during a 118-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers during a 118-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Advertisement

Harden’s challenge ahead

As Harden enters what could be his final years in the league, the pressure to win his first NBA championship is mounting. Ironically, he now finds himself with a franchise that has yet to win a title of its own.

NBA News: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard makes something clear about Paul George\&#039;s departure

see also

NBA News: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard makes something clear about Paul George"s departure

The Los Angeles Clippers have never won an NBA championship, nor even a Conference title. Their closest brush with success came during the 2020-21 season when they advanced past the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz in the playoffs, only to lose in six games to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

Advertisement

After signing a two-year, $70 million contract extension with the Clippers this summer, Harden faces the monumental task of leading the team to its first-ever NBA title, an achievement that would be historic not only for the franchise but also for Harden’s legacy.

alejandro lopez vega
Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Club Leon vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Club Leon vs Club America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

NFL imposes severe fines to Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for controversial actions
NFL

NFL imposes severe fines to Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for controversial actions

NBA News: Minnesota power forward gives high praise to star guard Anthony Edwards
NBA

NBA News: Minnesota power forward gives high praise to star guard Anthony Edwards

NBA Rumors: Warriors respect LeBron and Lakers' wishes with key decision on Bronny
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors respect LeBron and Lakers' wishes with key decision on Bronny

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo