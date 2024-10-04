NBA News: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard makes something clear about Paul George's departure

The Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for a comeback this season after a disappointing first-round playoff exit last year. However, they’ll have to do it without Paul George, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. But for Kawhi Leonard, George’s absence isn’t something he’s overly concerned about.

During Clippers media day, Leonard spoke candidly about George’s departure and how it might impact his game when asked if he’d need to adjust his style with the nine-time NBA All-Star no longer by his side.

“No. Not really. I mean, he obviously made things easier on the court for players, but as far as my mental focus going into the game, I don’t feel like it’s going to be harder for me personally,” Leonard said. “I didn’t look at, for anybody that I’m on the court with, him to be my savior.”

Leonard added, “I take in my own role and my challenges that I have to face each and every game, and I go in there trying to dominate. I don’t think my mindset is going to change.”

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts after a Minnesota Timberwolves foul in front of Paul George #13 during a 99-88 win. Harry How/Getty Images

The Clippers have undergone significant roster changes this offseason. Along with George’s move to Philadelphia, Russell Westbrook also departed, heading to the Denver Nuggets.

James Harden’s role this season with the Clippers

With George and Westbrook gone, James Harden is poised to take on a larger role for the Clippers this season. When asked about his role and how the team will adjust, the 10-time NBA All-Star emphasized his increased responsibilities.

“It’s definitely going to involve a lot of me,” Harden said. “There was talk when I was in Houston… ‘You can’t win like that.’ You just saw a guy [Luka Doncic] last season make the Finals playing the same exact way I played.”

Harden described the team’s approach as “aggressive” this year. “Last year, we tried to figure it out, with guys and their roles… It was pretty difficult. This year for me, I’ve got a clear space in what I need to be doing,” Harden explained.

With Paul George and Russell Westbrook no longer in the mix, and Harden stepping into a leadership role, the Clippers are determined to exceed expectations this season and silence their critics.