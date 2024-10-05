NBA News: Luka Doncic's Mavs teammate injured and may require surgery

The Dallas Mavericks are dealt a hard blow with the injury of Luka Doncic's teammate, who is key to the rotation and could miss a significant part of the NBA season.

Luka Doncic‘s Dallas Mavericks teammate suffered a right wrist injury during training camp. The injury could require surgery, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This injury is a blow to the Mavericks, particularly to Dante Exum, who revived his NBA career last season. Despite his modest numbers, Exum has become a reliable and versatile player for the team.

Exum’s absence will be significant for the Mavericks, especially in the guard rotation. However, the team has other players, such as Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, and Jaden Hardy, who can cover for him.

Exum is a valuable player who can provide quality minutes and efficiency. His defense and speed are important qualities that the team will miss during his absence.

Dante Exum #0 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with Luka Doncic #77 after making a buzzer beater 3-pt basket to tie the game in the fourth quarter and force overtime against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center . (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Exum’s road to recovery with the Mavs

Exum’s recovery time will depend on the severity of the injury and the decision on whether surgery is necessary. The objective will be for him to return to the court as soon as possible. Exum’s injury is a setback for the Mavericks, but the team has other players capable of stepping into his role. His recovery will be crucial to the team’s success this season.

