NBA Rumors: LeBron James' surprising reasons for choosing the Lakers amid Kobe Bryant's legacy

NBA star LeBron James revealed the reasons behind his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, noting that legend Kobe Bryant was key to his choice.

© Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23, of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

LeBron James chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 not only for the chance to win a championship but also for the respect and care the organization showed toward Kobe Bryant in his final years as a player.

The Lakers’ treatment of Bryant, a franchise legend, was a deciding factor for James. The organization has historically demonstrated its commitment to the well-being of its stars, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“That requires a clarity of purpose: Everything he and the Lakers will do this season is about making the most of the final years of LeBron James’ illustrious career and avoiding some of the painful lessons of their past — when franchise icon Kobe Bryant finished his career with three injury-riddled seasons and very few opportunities to win.”

“Part of the reason James came to the Lakers as a free agent in 2018 is the standard of care they showed during the final seasons of Bryant’s career a decade ago,” Shelburne said. “James liked playing for an iconic franchise as much as he liked how it treated its iconic players.”

LeBron James #23 looks on as his son Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball during the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant’s enduring legacy with the Lakers and the NBA

Kobe Bryant left a deep mark on the Lakers and the NBA in general. Despite the challenges he faced in his later years, Bryant was always treated with respect and admiration by the organization. This left a positive impression on James, who was looking for a team that valued its players.

The Lakers’ commitment to supporting LeBron James

The Lakers have shown their commitment to LeBron James since his arrival with the team. The organization has provided him with the support and resources necessary to enable him to perform at the highest level. The Lakers’ decision to offer James a new max contract with a no-trade clause shows their confidence in and appreciation for the player.

