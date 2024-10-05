Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown shares key strategy to contain Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown reveals his secret to defending stars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

By alexander rosquez

Jaylen Brown of Boston Celtics runs with the ball during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena on October 04, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, recognized as the MVP of the NBA Finals, shared his defensive strategy to contain Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the dynamic duo of the Dallas Mavericks.

Jaylen Brown compared defense to music, stressing the importance of understanding the rhythm and style of play of opponents. By knowing their patterns and movements, it is possible to anticipate their actions and defend effectively.

There’s a rhythm and a cadence to how people play. Certain guys play to a certain beat, a certain cadence, a certain style. If you know their style, you can time what they’re going to do next because you understand their rhythm and the BPM they play at,” said the Celtics star.

Luka (Doncic) has a unique rhythm. It’s almost so slow that it’s hard to time. Kyrie has a unique rhythm as well; very one-of-one. His moves and cadences are very hard to time. He’s got a lot of counters, he can pivot off both feet, he can shoot with both hands, and he can drive in both directions, which makes his rhythm a lot harder to track,” Brown continued.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks react during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Brown’s insight: The importance of understanding the game

Brown emphasized that defending players like Doncic and Irving requires understanding their style of play and anticipating their moves. Each player has their own rhythm and patterns, and knowing them is essential for effective defense.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

