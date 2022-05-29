Miami Heat are one win away to clinch the Eastern Conference title to the Boston Celtics. However, before the win-or-go-home game, the league fined the Mami Heat $25,000 for this unsual reason.

Before the win-or-go-home Game 7, the NBA released a statement regarding the situation. "on multiple occasions, several players stood for an extended period in Miami's team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live action”, the NBA stated. The Dallas Mavericks were fined multiple times this postseason for similar behavior.