NBA News: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler declares himself the best, but not in basketball

Jimmy Butler’s competitive spirit extends beyond the NBA, as the Miami Heat star recently proclaimed himself the best at a game that isn’t basketball.

After months of speculation about a potential departure to other NBA franchises, Jimmy Butler appears content to stay with the Miami Heat for the upcoming NBA season. Just days before Miami’s first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, he’s been enjoying time with teammates, showing off his skills in another competition.

In a video posted on social media, Butler is seen playing dominoes alongside Tyler Herro and others. Responding to some playful banter from his opponents, Jimmy forcefully placed his dominoes on the table and said, “Who you talking too? I told you five times stop talking to the greatest dominoes player you’ve ever seen”, sparking laughter from those around him.

This isn’t the first time Butler has showcased his love for games outside of basketball. A few months ago, in an interview, he emphasized the importance of confidence in everything he does: “I really think I’m the best at whatever I put my mind to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The small forward elaborated further: “This type of stuff comes from what I do every day when nobody is watching. It’s in anything I compete in. Sequence, latte art, dominoes, spades, name it.” It’s no surprise that dominoes made the list, given his enthusiasm in the recent video.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts against the New York Knicks during the first half in game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2023 in New York City.

Advertisement

Butler stays focused on basketball

While Jimmy Butler enjoys these lighthearted moments at training camp, he remains laser-focused on his NBA career and is determined to make an impact this year. After missing crucial playoff games against the Boston Celtics last season, the Heat forward is ready to make amends: “I know what the city deserves, what the city wants, and that’s a championship. We’re fueled enough to go and get that trophy at the end,” he said recently.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Jimmy Butler makes something clear to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

The Heat’s upcoming schedule

The Miami Heat’s preseason will feature five matchups: against the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, and Memphis Grizzlies. The 2024-25 NBA regular season opener is set for Wednesday, October 23, at Kaseya Center against the Orlando Magic.