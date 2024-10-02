NBA News: Jimmy Butler makes something clear to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Trending topics:
As the NBA regular season approaches, Jimmy Butler held a press conference and delivered a pointed message to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 24, 2023 in Miami, Florida - Head Coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts to a foul call during game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks at Kaseya Center on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Jimmy Butler seems determined to prove that he is still Miami Heat‘s cornerstone. Amid months of speculation surrounding his contract extension, the six-time All-Star made it clear during media day that he is fully committed to leading the team to the NBA Finals this season. And he made sure coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware of his intentions.

Spoelstra said a couple of days ago when asked about Butler: “He needs me to coach him at a high level and push him to higher levels. And I need him to be at his highest level as a player and a leader.”

When informed of Spoelstra’s comments, the six-time NBA All-Star replied, “As you said, he needs me,” and then added, “But I’m probably going to need him more than he needs me…. He’s teaching me how to be a better basketball player, a better leader, a better human being overall. At every level he’s won. I still want to reach that point where I can say I won.

Butler eyes redemption with Heat

Last season, Jimmy Butler had to watch from the sidelines as his Miami Heat teammates lost in five games to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. A medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain forced Butler to watch from the bench, a blow that proved pivotal in Miami’s early exit.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during double overtime at State Farm Arena on April 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Now the small forward acknowledged that it motivated him “a lot” to face the upcoming season with even more energy, and explained: I know what the city deserves, what the city wants and that’s a championship. We are fueled enough to go and get that trophy at the end.”

Butler, Heat have been close

Butler’s ultimate goal remains unchanged: to bring an NBA championship back to Miami. Despite leading the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in his five seasons with the franchise, the elusive title has slipped through his grasp. In 2020, Miami fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games, and in 2023, they were swept by the Denver Nuggets. Perhaps this is the season when Butler finally claims the crown.

