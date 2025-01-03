NBA News: Michael Jordan’s former teammate revealed his frustration guarding certain players

Michael Jordan, the iconic face of the Chicago Bulls and widely considered the greatest player in NBA history, wasn’t immune to challenges on the court. His former teammate BJ Armstrong recently revealed an intriguing detail about Jordan’s game: he sometimes struggled against “catch-and-shoot” specialists—players who excelled at moving off the ball and knocking down shots with precision.

“Michael had problems with a certain type of player—anyone who could catch and shoot and run around screens,” Armstrong shared. “He hated chasing screens because he was a ball watcher. You know, he gambled all the time.”

Armstrong pointed out that this wasn’t a knock on Jordan’s defensive abilities. Instead, it highlighted the unique challenges posed by such players. Jordan’s relentless offensive workload and his focus on disrupting passing lanes often left him vulnerable when defending sharpshooters like Rex Chapman, Dell Curry, and Jeff Malone.

Even the greatest players can face obstacles in their games, proving that perfection is an elusive ideal, even for someone like Jordan. This revelation underscores that every legend has their battles, no matter how dominant they appear.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards on the court during the final NBA game of his career, played against the Philadelphia 76ers at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87.

The vulnerabilities of NBA’s greatest

Michael Jordan’s struggles against off-ball sharpshooters aren’t an anomaly in NBA history. Other legends, too, have had to contend with specific challenges.

LeBron James: Despite his all-around greatness, LeBron has faced criticism for his performance against physical defensive schemes. In the 2011 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks effectively neutralized him with a combination of zone defenses and physicality, creating one of the most scrutinized series of his career.

Shaquille O’Neal: Shaq’s dominance in the paint was unparalleled, but his Achilles’ heel was his free-throw shooting. Opposing teams famously deployed the “Hack-a-Shaq” strategy to force him to the line, where he shot just 52.7% for his career, often stalling his team’s offensive flow.

Specialists who changed the game

While Jordan’s brilliance on both ends of the court is undisputed, players like Rex Chapman, Dell Curry, and Jeff Malone carved out a niche that even he found difficult to contain.

Rex Chapman: Known for his ability to heat up quickly, Chapman’s agility and sharp perimeter shooting consistently troubled defenders. His knack for navigating screens and creating space made him a formidable opponent, even for Jordan.

Dell Curry: A pioneer of the modern three-point game, Curry’s accuracy from deep and constant off-ball movement kept defenders on high alert. His quick release and ability to convert contested shots made him a key offensive weapon during his era.

Jeff Malone: Renowned for his mid-range mastery, Malone’s smooth shooting stroke and precise movements off screens allowed him to exploit even the slightest defensive lapses, earning him respect as one of the most efficient scorers of his time.