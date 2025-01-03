NBA News: Warriors’ Curry surpasses an incredible record held by an All-Time NBA legend

In a commanding 139-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Stephen Curry once again demonstrated why he is considered the greatest shooter in NBA history. The 36-year-old superstar turned in a flawless shooting performance, going a perfect 8-for-8 from beyond the arc and leading the Golden State Warriors with 30 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds. The victory not only showcased Curry’s brilliance but also saw him surpass a significant milestone previously held by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

With his 30-point performance, Curry set the record for the most 30-point games by a guard aged 35 or older, per StatMamba, surpassing Michael Jordan’s mark of 39. The accomplishment adds yet another chapter to Curry’s already storied career, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

Kevin Durant, a former Warrior and current Phoenix Suns forward, is the next active player poised to challenge Jordan’s record, with 38 30-point games after turning 35. For now, however, the spotlight belongs to Curry, who continues to redefine excellence in the later stages of an NBA career.

A Legacy of longevity

Curry’s remarkable performance against the 76ers underscores his ability to adapt and thrive, even as the physical demands of professional basketball intensify with age. His 40th 30-point game after turning 35 places him among the NBA’s most legendary figures, joining the likes of:

Basketball legend Michael Jordan walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.

LeBron James (107 games): Known for his versatility and durability, LeBron remains a dominant force in his late 30s.

Karl Malone (80 games): The “Mailman” used his strength and consistency to excel well into his career.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (48 games): The all-time leading scorer utilized his iconic skyhook to stay effective as he aged.

Michael Jordan (39 games): Jordan’s scoring prowess was on full display during his time with the Washington Wizards, further solidifying his competitive legacy.

Passing Jordan is no small feat, especially in a league that increasingly prioritizes athleticism and speed. Curry’s continued success at 36 is a testament to his unparalleled skill, work ethic, and basketball IQ.

Redefining greatness

Stephen Curry’s ability to stay relevant and dominant in a league filled with rising talent speaks volumes about his legacy. His flawless shooting display against Philadelphia is not just a statistical achievement but a celebration of his enduring impact on the game. As Curry continues to lead the Warriors, he remains a beacon of inspiration, proving that greatness has no age limit.